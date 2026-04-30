Trump says the US is reviewing a potential reduction of its troops in Germany

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The US had just over 68,000 active-duty military personnel assigned permanently in its overseas bases in Europe with more than half based in Germany.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump, who has criticised Germany and other NATO allies for not sending their navies to help open the Strait of Hormuz, said on April 29 that his administration is looking at reducing the number of US troops in Germany.

“The United States is studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social.

A senior White House official had told Reuters earlier this month that Mr Trump had discussed the possibility of removing some US troops from Europe.

The US had just over 68,000 active-duty military personnel assigned permanently in its overseas bases in Europe as of December 2025, data from the US Defence Manpower Data Center (DMDC) shows.

More than half, about 36,400, are based in Germany. That is a fraction of the 250,000 US troops that were based there in 1985, before the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War.

Mr Trump has been sparring with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the war in Iran in recent days. On April 28, he said Mr Merz didn't know what he was talking about after the German leader said the Iranians were humiliating the US in talks to end the two-month-old war. Mr Merz on April 29 said relations with Mr Trump were good, despite the row over the war.

Mr Trump's post came hours after Germany's top general, Carsten Breuer, met with Defence Undersecretary Elbridge Colby and other US defense officials on April 29 to discuss his country’s first military strategy outside the NATO umbrella since World War Two.

Mr Colby lauded the German document, which lays out Berlin's goal to become Europe's largest conventional force in a series of posts on X after it was released last week, saying it showed "a clear path forward."

"President Trump has rightly laid out that Europe must step up, and NATO must no longer be a paper tiger," Mr Colby said on X. "Germany is now taking the leading role in this. After years of disarmament, Berlin is stepping up."

Mr Breuer told reporters in Washington that Mr Colby showed “great appreciation” for Germany’s military strategy and its push to take on a greater leadership role in NATO, and its financial commitment to reach that goal.

Mr Breuer gave no indication that US officials had discussed the prospect of reducing US troops in Germany.

The German embassy had no immediate comment. The Pentagon referred queries to the White House, which had no immediate comment.

Mr Trump has long been critical of Germany and other European countries for failing to spend more on their own defence, although he lauded NATO members' decision to boost their defense spending to 5 per cent of GDP.

Tensions flared again after NATO allies refused to give Mr Trump the support he demanded for the war against Iran, which Mr Trump launched together with Israel without consulting or informing them. Mr Trump's desire to acquire Greenland from NATO member Denmark, which has been firmly rebuffed, also strained ties at the political level.

Mr Trump sought a major reduction in US troop levels in Germany during his first term, although that was never realized, said Mr Jeff Rathke, a former US diplomat and president of the American-German Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

Mr Rathke said the US military benefitted greatly from having a forward presence at bases overseas, including Mr Ramstein in Germany. “US forces in Europe are not a charitable contribution to ungrateful Europeans - they are an instrument of America’s global military reach,” he said.

US and German military officials say their working relationship remains strong despite Mr Trump’s sporadic social media posts about quitting NATO or cutting troops. REUTERS