Trump says US reaches trade deal with Japan

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Sept 16) the United States has reached an initial trade agreement with Japan.

In a letter to Congress released by the White House, Mr Trump said he intends to enter into the deal on tariff barriers in the coming weeks.

He said he will also be entering into an executive agreement with Japan regarding digital trade.

Washington and Tokyo agreed to the core elements of a trade deal last month on the sidelines of a Group of Seven Summit, with Mr Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying they hoped to sign an agreement this month.