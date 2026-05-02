Trump says US Navy acting ‘like pirates’ to carry out naval blockade of Iranian ports

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A view of Iranian-flagged cargo ship M/V Touska as the US Navy's destroyer the USS Spruance conducts its interception in the north Arabian Sea on April 19.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on May 1 that the US Navy was acting “like pirates” in carrying out Washington’s naval blockade of Iranian ports during the US and Israel’s war against Iran.

He made the comments while describing the seizure of a ship by US forces a few days ago.

“We took over the ship, we took over the cargo, we took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business,” he said in remarks on the evening of May 1.



“We're like pirates. We’re sort of like pirates but we are not playing games.”

Some of Tehran’s vessels have been seized by the United States after leaving Iranian ports, along with sanctioned container ships and Iranian tankers in Asian waters.

Iran has blocked nearly all ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz apart from its own since the start of the war. Mr Trump has imposed a separate blockade of Iranian ports.

The U. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb 28.



Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host US bases.



US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

The war has raised oil prices and led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for about 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Mr Trump, who has offered shifting timelines and goals for the war that remains unpopular in the US, has faced widespread condemnation over his comments on the conflict, including when he threatened to destroy Iran’s entire civilization last month.

Many US experts said last month that American strikes on Iran may amount to war crimes after he threatened to target civilian infrastructure. REUTERS