Trump says US must re-examine Afghan immigrants who came under Biden

US President Donald Trump says the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington was an “act of evil”.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has called for his government to re-examine Afghan immigrants who entered the United States under former president Joe Biden’s administration.

Mr Trump called the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington “an act of terror”, saying the suspect came from Afghanistan in 2021.

“This heinous assault was an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror,” he said in pre-taped remarks from Florida, where he is spending the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden.” REUTERS