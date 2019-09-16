Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after attacks on Saudi Arabia, authorises release of oil from strategic reserve

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - The United States believes it knows who was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and is "locked and loaded", but is waiting for verification and for a Saudi assessment of responsibility before deciding how to proceed, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Sept 15).

"Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!" Mr Trump said on Twitter.

Mr Trump said he's authorised releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve following the attacks on Saudi Arabia on Saturday, which sent Brent crude oil prices skyrocketing as much as 19 per cent.

In tweets, the president said the amount of oil released would be determined "sufficient to keep the markets well-supplied".

In a later tweet, he declared: “PLENTY OF OIL!”

Mr Trump's comment follows one from the Department of Energy on Saturday, that the US is ready to "offset any disruptions to oil markets" after the Saudi facilities were attacked.

Whether the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the world’s largest supply of emergency crude, gets used may depend on how quickly the Saudis can resume production from the world’s biggest crude-processing facility.

Set up after the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s sent prices skyrocketing, the stockpile has previously been tapped in response to Operation Desert Storm in 1991, Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and Libyan supply disruptions in 2011.

“Until a damage assessment is available, it’s not possible to make high confidence odds on the likelihood it will be tapped,” said Bob McNally, a former energy adviser to President George W. Bush and president of the consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group.

“For now, the administration is reassuring the market that the US and other emergency stockholding partners in the IEA are ready to act.”