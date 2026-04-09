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Trump says US-Iran talks will be held behind closed doors

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US President Donald Trump threatened a federal probe into unnamed individuals that he accused of circulating correspondence that he said was not the basis for the US' ceasefire agreement with Iran.

US President Donald Trump threatened a federal probe into unnamed individuals that he accused of circulating correspondence that he said was not the basis for the US' ceasefire agreement with Iran.

PHOTO: KENNY HOLSTON/NYTIMES

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  • Trump announced US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire based on specific "POINTS", deemed reasonable and easily actioned.
  • Talks, expected to "move very quickly," are planned to begin on April 10 in Pakistan with US and Iranian delegations.
  • Trump threatened a probe into individuals circulating correspondence not related to the ceasefire agreement "POINTS".

AI generated

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on April 8 said talks on the Iran crisis would be held behind closed doors, and that “only one group of meaningful ‘POINTS’” were acceptable to the United States, but gave no other details about the negotiations.

“These are the POINTS that are the basis on which we agreed to a CEASEFIRE. It is something that is reasonable, and can easily be dispensed with,” he said, in a social media post.

Mr Trump separately told ABC News in an interview that he expects talks to begin on April 10 and to move very quickly.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier on April 8 said US and Iranian delegations would be arriving in Pakistan on April 10 after the two nations accepted a two-week ceasefire.

Mr Trump in his online post also threatened a federal probe into unnamed individuals he accused - without providing evidence - of circulating various correspondence that he said were not the basis for the ceasefire agreement. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.