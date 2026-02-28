Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says US carrying out 'major combat operations' in Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump said the strikes were aimed at destroying Iranian missiles and annihilating its navy.

US President Donald Trump said the strikes were aimed at destroying Iranian missiles and annihilating its navy.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Feb 28 that the United States had

begun “major combat operations” in Iran,

warning that there may be US casualties.

The strikes, which Mr Trump said were aimed at destroying Iranian missiles and annihilating its navy, follow repeated US-Israeli warnings that they would strike Iran again if it pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

"I do not make this statement lightly. The Iranian regime seeks to kill," Mr Trump said in a video shared on Truth Social.

"The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties that often happens in war, but we're doing this, not for now. We're doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission".

Mr Trump told the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Iran's armed forces, to lay down their weapons, promising that they would be granted immunity.

The other option, according to Mr Trump, is "certain death".

Washington and Tehran held a series of talks in recent weeks about Iran's nuclear ambition. The most recent one was

held on Feb 26 with no deal.

"Iran refused, just as it has for decades and decades. They rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions, and we can't take it anymore," Mr Trump said. REUTERS

More on this topic
US and Israel launch attack on Iran; Tehran vows crushing response
Two Malaysia Airlines flights to Middle East turned back to avoid airspace amid Israel-Iran tensions
See more on

United States

Iran

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.