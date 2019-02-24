Trump says trade talks with China 'very productive', Xi Jinping 'very helpful' with Trump-Kim summit

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Feb 24) that trade talks held a day earlier with China had been "very productive".

Writing on Twitter, Trump also said Chinese President Xi Jinping has been "very helpful" before Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled to be held in Vietnam on Wednesday and Thursday.

"President Xi of China has been very helpful in his support of my meeting with Kim Jong Un. The last thing China wants are large scale nuclear weapons right next door," Trump said in a series of morning tweets.

Very productive talks yesterday with China on Trade. Will continue today! I will be leaving for Hanoi, Vietnam, early tomorrow for a Summit with Kim Jong Un of North Korea, where we both expect a continuation of the progress made at first Summit in Singapore. Denuclearization? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019