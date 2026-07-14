Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Trump says Reflecting Pool to be refilled after repairs

A worker stands in the middle of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which is being drained for a second time in three months for more repairs.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on July 13 the newly renovated Reflecting Pool in Washington was drained for repairs, after the project has faced a series of setbacks, including alleged vandalism.

The renovation of the pool next to the US capital’s Lincoln Memorial is a pet project of Trump’s, but the remodel has been dogged by the growth of algae and peeling paint which the president alleges is the work of vandals.

“We drained the beautiful ‘Reflecting Pool’ today in order to fix the scars and damage that was done by the Vandals two weeks ago,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late on July 13, adding that they waited until after the July Fourth holiday to drain the pool.

“The Parks Department had to empty the water in order to fix the water tight basin. It will be refilled and put back into service soon.”

Among those accused of vandalising the Reflecting Pool is David Hearn, a former slalom canoeist who competed for the United States at the Olympics.

He pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges last week.

The Reflecting Pool is one of several beautification projects in Washington championed by Trump, with the painting and sealing project estimated to cost at least US$14 million (S$18.12 million).

Soon after completion of the work, the coating began to peel off and algae turned the pool’s water a mucky green – setbacks Trump has repeatedly blamed on vandals, without providing evidence. AFP