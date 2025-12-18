Trump says next Fed chair will believe in lower interest rates ‘by a lot’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on Dec 17 the next chairman of the US Federal Reserve will be someone who believes in lower interest rates “by a lot”.

“I’ll soon announce our next chairman of the Federal Reserve, someone who believes in lower interest rates, by a lot, and mortgage payments will be coming down even further,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump made the comments during a national address touting his economic and national security accomplishments in the first year of his second term in office.

He has previously indicated that he will announce his chosen successor to current Fed chair Jerome Powell in early 2026.

All of the known finalists – White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, former Fed governor Kevin Warsh and current Fed governor Chris Waller – advocate for interest rates to be lower than they are now.

None, however, has expressly indicated they would push the US central bank to slash rates as low as Mr Trump has demanded, in some cases to as low as a crisis-level 1 per cent.

The current Fed rate ranges from 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent, and not even his latest appointee – governor Stephen Miran – advocates for a rate anywhere near that low.

Mr Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire for lower mortgage rates, but the interest rate the Fed controls has only limited effect on longer-term borrowing costs.

Those are more typically influenced by longer-term rates the Fed has less sway over, such as the 10-year Treasury note yield.

That rate is moved by investors’ expectations for US economic growth and inflation and on balance has changed little in the last year.

Mortgage rates have been stuck in the 6.3 per cent to 6.4 per cent range since Labour Day and show little indication of moving lower.

Mr Trump told The Wall Street Journal last week that he was leaning towards either Mr Warsh or Mr Hassett as the next head of the U.S. central bank.

All the same, interviews continued on Dec 16 with a meeting with Mr Waller, one of the early advocates among current Fed policymakers for lower rates but a stalwart defender of Fed independence.

Mr Trump told the newspaper that he thought the next Fed chair should consult with him on where to set interest rates.

Presidents typically leave rate decision-making up to the Fed.

“Typically, that’s not done any more. It used to be done routinely. It should be done,” Mr Trump said. “It doesn’t mean – I don’t think he should do exactly what we say. But certainly we’re – I’m a smart voice and should be listened to.” REUTERS