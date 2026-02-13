Trump says Netanyahu should be pardoned for corruption

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. President Donald Trump said Mr Benjamin Netanyahu has been a great wartime prime minister.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Feb 12 that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should receive a pardon for corruption charges, saying Israeli President Isaac Herzog should be “ashamed of himself” for not granting one.

Mr Trump said Mr Netanyahu has been a great wartime prime minister and that the Israeli people should shame Mr Herzog for not pardoning him.

“He’s disgraceful for not giving it. He should give it,” Mr Trump said during a White House event.

Mr Netanyahu met Mr Trump in Washington on Feb 11 - the seventh meeting between the two leaders since Mr Trump took office in 2025 - for talks about reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear programme and its ballistic missiles.

Mr Netanyahu is Israel’s first sitting prime minister to be charged with a crime and denies bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges dating back to his 2019 indictment.

Mr Trump has publicly urged the Israeli president to pardon Mr Netanyahu several times, and said in late December that Mr Herzog had told him the pardon was on its way. Mr Herzog’s office was quick to dispute it.

Under Israeli law, the president has the authority to pardon convicts. But there is no precedent for issuing a pardon mid-trial.

In response to queries about Mr Trump’s comment, Mr Herzog’s office said Mr Netanyahu’s request was under review at the Israeli Ministry of Justice for a legal opinion, and once that process was completed, Mr Herzog would consider the request.

“Israel is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law. Contrary to the impression created by President Trump’s remarks, President Herzog has not yet made any decision on this matter,” Mr Herzog’s office said. REUTERS