Trump says NATO’s refusal to help on Iran is ‘very foolish mistake’

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US President Donald Trump (right) speaking during a meeting at the White House on March 17 with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on March 17 said the United States had been informed by most of its NATO allies that they did not want to get involved with the country’s military operation in Iran, a move he described as a “very foolish mistake”.

Speaking at an Oval Office event, Mr Trump said NATO countries were supportive of the joint US-Israeli war, which has now entered its third week, even as they did not want to get involved.

“I think NATO is making a very foolish mistake,” Mr Trump said.

“Everyone agrees with us, but they don’t want to help. And we, you know, we as the United States have to remember that because we think it’s pretty shocking,” he added.

Mr Trump called on nations to help police the Strait of Hormuz after Iran responded to US-Israeli attacks by using drones, missiles and mines to ‌effectively close the channel for tankers.

But several US allies said on March 16 they had no immediate plans to send ships to help unblock the strait, effectively rebuffing Mr Trump’s plea for military support.

Earlier on March 17, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social that “Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer ‘need,’ or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance – WE NEVER DID!.”

He singled out Japan, Australia and South Korea. REUTERS