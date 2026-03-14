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Trump says ‘many countries’ will send warships to keep Strait of Hormuz open

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FILE PHOTO: A tanker sails in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

A tanker sails in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, on March 11.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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US President Donald Trump said on March 14 that many countries would send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, but did not provide details on which countries would do so.

“Many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the strait open and safe,” Mr Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Mr Trump said he hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would send ships to the area.

“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water,” he wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether any countries had agreed to send ships. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.