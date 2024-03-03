Trump says little on Gaza, and nothing about what he’d do differently

WASHINGTON - In the nearly five months since Hamas invaded Israel on Oct 7, igniting the most divisive foreign policy crisis of the Biden presidency, Donald Trump has said noticeably little about the subject.

He criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, before quickly retreating to more standard expressions of support for the country.

And he has made blustery claims that the invasion never would have happened had he been president. But his overall approach has been laissez-faire.

“So you have a war that’s going on, and you’re probably going to have to let this play out. You’re probably going to have to let it play out, because a lot of people are dying,” Trump said in an interview with Univision a month after the attack.

His main advice to Mr Netanyahu and the Israelis, he said then, was to do a better job with “public relations,” because the Palestinians were “beating them at the public relations front.”

Trump’s hands-off approach to the bloody Middle East conflict reflects the profound anti-interventionist shift he has brought about in the Republican Party over the past eight years and has been coloured by his feelings about Mr Netanyahu, whom he may never forgive for congratulating President Joe Biden for his 2020 victory.

Trump has offered no substantive criticisms of Mr Biden’s response to the Hamas invasion and Israel’s retaliation in the Gaza Strip.

Instead, he has pinned the blame for the entire crisis on Mr Biden’s “weakness,” in the same way he often does when violence or tragedy occurs.

“You would have never had the problem that you just had, the horrible problem where Israel – Oct 7, where Israel was so horribly attacked,” the former president told a crowd in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Feb 23, before switching to more practised attack lines against Mr Biden.

It is unimaginable that in a pre-Trump Republican Party, the standard-bearer would have had so little to say about a major terrorist attack against Israel and a broadening regional conflict in the middle of a presidential campaign.

“This is one of America’s closest allies under attack. And it’s stunning that in such circumstances, you have heard so little from Trump,” said Mr John Bolton, a former national security adviser to Trump who became a sharp critic of him and who has long been hawkish in support of Israel.

Yet people close to Trump, who leads Mr Biden in polls, feel little if any urgency for him to put out more detailed foreign policy plans – about Israel or any other matter.