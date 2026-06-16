Trump says July 4 National Mall celebration will double as a ‘Trump rally’

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US President Donald Trump gestures as he departs after attending UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington DC.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on June 15 that a July 4 celebration on the National Mall marking the nation's 250th anniversary would double as one of his signature rallies, blurring the line between official commemoration and political event.

Critics have accused Trump of using presidential events and public spaces to promote his political brand, and his decision to label the celebration as a rally is likely to intensify that scrutiny.

“We are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a ‘TRIBUTE TO AMERICA,’” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The event is part of the administration's broader Freedom 250 programming. Trump said it will feature military bands, flyovers and a large-scale fireworks display between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.

The Independence Day festivities on July 4 are the centrepiece of celebrations commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The White House also hosted a Freedom 250 UFC event on June 14, Trump's 80th birthday, where fighter Josh Hokit used his post-bout interview to disparage former first lady Michelle Obama.

Several performers withdrew from the Great American State Fair, another marquee anniversary event slated to run from June 25 to July 10, saying they did not realise how closely it was tied to Trump. Trump responded by saying he would headline a kickoff rally on June 24 on the National Mall.

Trump said in his social media post on June 15 that the July 4 event will include music from his rally playlists, not "those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain." REUTERS