Trump says it would be ‘smart’ for Venezuela’s Maduro to leave power

US President Donald Trump (left) said Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro was "no friend to the United States".

PALM BEACH, Florida - US President Donald Trump said on Dec 22 it would be smart for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to leave power, and the United States could keep or sell the oil it had seized off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks.

Mr Trump’s pressure campaign on Mr Maduro has included a ramped-up military presence in the region and more than two dozen military strikes on vessels allegedly trafficking drugs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near the South American nation. At least 100 people have been killed in the attacks.

Asked if the goal was to force Mr Maduro from power, Mr Trump told reporters: “Well, I think it probably would... That’s up to him what he wants to do. I think it’d be smart for him to do that. But again, we’re gonna find out.”

“If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’s ever able to play tough,” he said.

“He’s no friend to the United States. He’s very bad. Very bad guy. He’s gotta watch his ass because he makes cocaine and they send it into the US.”

In addition to the strikes, Mr Trump has previously announced a “blockade” of all oil tankers under sanctions entering and leaving Venezuela. The US Coast Guard started pursuing an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela on Dec 21, in what would be the second such operation this weekend and the third in less than two weeks if successful.

“Maybe we will sell it, maybe we will keep it,” Mr Trump said when asked what would happen with the seized oil, adding it might also be used to replenish the United States’ strategic reserves. REUTERS