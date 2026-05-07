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Trump says Iran wants to make a deal

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US President Donald Trump delivering remarks at the White House on May 6.

US President Donald Trump delivering remarks at the White House on May 6.

PHOTO: EPA

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WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on May 6 that Iran wants to negotiate and make a deal, adding that the US was doing very well in Iran and that it was going very smoothly.

“We’re doing very well in Iran. It’s going very smoothly, and we’ll see what happens. They want to make a deal, they want to negotiate,” Mr Trump said at an event at the White House.

“We’re dealing with people that want to make a deal very much, and we’ll see whether or not they can make a deal that’s satisfactory to us.”

Iran said it was reviewing a new US proposal on May 6, after sources said Washington and Tehran were closing in on a one-page memorandum to end the war in the Gulf while leaving tricky issues such as Iran’s nuclear programme for later. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.