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Trump says Iran ‘totally defeated’, ‘wants a deal’ he won’t accept

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US President Donald Trump said Iran wanted a deal he would not accept.

US President Donald Trump said Iran wanted a deal he would not accept.

PHOTO: EPA

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WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on March 13 that Iran has been “totally defeated” in the US-Israeli military campaign against the country and wanted a deal he would not accept, despite Iranian officials pledging to continue the fight.

“The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept!” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, without elaborating.

Mr Trump’s comments came after he said that Washington had heavily bombed military targets on Iran’s oil hub Kharg Island and the US Navy would soon begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

But as the US strikes on Iran persisted, Tehran launched a new wave of drone and missile attacks on Israel and its Gulf neighbours.

Meanwhile, several top Iranian officials joined a defiant pro-government rally in Tehran on March 13, marching alongside demonstrators waving banners reading “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

Iran’s top diplomat said this week that talks remain off the table and attacks would continue for as long as necessary.

“I don’t think talking with the Americans would be on our agenda anymore,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told PBS News this week, adding Tehran had a “very bitter experience” during previous negotiations with the US. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.