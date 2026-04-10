Trump says Iran should not charge fees to tankers going through Strait of Hormuz

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ship traffic through the strait stood at well below 10 per cent of normal volumes on April 9 despite the fragile ceasefire announced on April 7.

Follow our live coverage here.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on April 9 Iran should not charge fees to tankers going through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blockaded since the start of the Iran war, causing the worst disruption to global energy supplies in history.

“There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now.”

Media reports have suggested Iran might want to charge a toll for ships passing through. Western leaders have pushed back on the idea of paying any such fees.

Iran will demand toll payments in cryptocurrency to retain control over Hormuz during a two-week ceasefire with the US, the Financial Times quoted Mr Hamid Hosseini, a spokesperson for Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union, as saying on April 8 .

In a separate post, without elaborating, Mr Trump said “you’ll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran.”

The US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb 28. Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states with US bases. The war has raised oil prices and shaken global markets.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

Mr Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran on April 7, after having previously threatened to destroy Iran’s entire civilization.

Ship traffic through the strait stood at well below 10 per cent of normal volumes on April 9 despite the fragile ceasefire as Tehran asserted its control by warning ships to keep to its territorial waters while doing so.

The war brought traffic through the strait, a chokepoint for about 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, close to a standstill. REUTERS