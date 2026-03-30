Trump says intel chief Tulsi Gabbard ‘softer’ than him on Iran nuclear issue

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US director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has been described by US President Donald Trump as "softer" than him on curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

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– US President Donald Trump on March 29 hinted at differences among his top aides on their approach to Iran, saying that his intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard was “softer” than him on curbing Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Mr Trump, who also suggested that a deal could be near to contain Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, said “yeah, sure”, when asked by a reporter whether he retained confidence in Ms Gabbard, the US director of national intelligence.

“She’s a little bit different in her thought process than me,” Mr Trump said aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington after a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

He added: “But that doesn’t make somebody not available to serve. I would say that I’m very strong on the fact that I don’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon because if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it immediately. I think she’s probably a little bit softer on that issue, but that’s okay.”

Mr Trump seldom acknowledges debate among top officials over the joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran, which is entering its second month.

Vice-President J.D. Vance has staked out a cautious approach on conflict and some other top Republicans have privately worried about the conflict’s domestic economic and political costs.

The Republican President’s administration has given conflicting messages about the state of Iran’s nuclear programme.

In the run-up to the war, some top administration officials said Iran was weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon, although others – including the President – claimed that another US-Israeli campaign in the summer of 2025 had destroyed its weapons programme.

Iran has maintained that its nuclear programme was for peaceful purposes.

Ms Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, told lawmakers earlier in March that the US intelligence community had “high confidence” that it knows where Iran keeps its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. At the time, she declined to discuss in a public session whether the US has the means to destroy it.

An official with close ties to Ms Gabbard, Mr Joe Kent, who headed the National Counterterrorism Center, earlier in March resigned over the war, saying Iran posed no imminent threat to the US. REUTERS