Trump says he's in 'no rush' for nuclear deal with North Korea's Kim

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said he is in "no rush whatsoever" to conclude a nuclear deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump told reporters at the White House Tuesday he is no rush because he has a strong relationship with the North Korean leader and US sanctions against the country remain in place while they work to negotiate a deal to end Kim's nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Trump said that he spoke earlier in the day with South Korean President Moon Jae-In about his planned second summit with Kim scheduled for Feb 27-28 in Hanoi.

Trump said he discussed all aspects of the meeting with Moon.

He added that he plans to hold a similar conversation Wednesday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.