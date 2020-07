Trump says he's considering a ban on TikTok in the US

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said his administration is considering banning the short video app TikTok in the US as one possible way to retaliate against China over its handling of the coronavirus.

Mr Trump's comments on Tuesday (July 7) came one day after Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said officials were looking at barring the app, whose parent company is China's ByteDance.

"It's something we're looking at, yes," Trump said when asked in an interview with Gray Television's Greta Van Susteren about Mr Pompeo's remarks.

"It's a big business. Look, what happened with China with this virus, what they've done to this country and to the entire world is disgraceful."

Trump did not offer any specifics about a potential decision.

He said that banning TikTok is "one of many" ways he is looking to hit back at the Beijing government over the coronavirus, which has infected nearly 3 million people in the US and killed more than 130,000.

The president has seen his poll numbers plummet as his own response to the pandemic has come under widespread criticism, including for his refusal to unequivocally urge Americans to wear masks.

TikTok played up its US ties and said it doesn't feed user data to China, pushing back against comments by Mr Pompeo, who said the government was weighing a ban in part over concerns about its ownership.

"TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the US," a company spokesperson said. "We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked."

TikTok hired former Walt Disney executive Kevin Mayer as chief executive officer last month.

He also serves as chief operating officer of ByteDance.

Related Story Pompeo says US looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok

Related Story Embrace TikTok with care

Calling attention to India's recent move to ban almost 60 Chinese apps, including TikTok, Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked Mr Pompeo whether the Trump administration would also consider banning the app in the US.

"We're certainly looking at it," Mr Pompeo responded.

He then recommended Americans not download the app unless they want to see their private information fall "in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party."

Mr Pompeo joins other US government officials, including Senators Marco Rubio and Chuck Schumer, who have called for investigations of TikTok over possible threats to national security.

The US government has also launched a national security review of ByteDance's acquisition of Musical.ly, a startup that later merged with TikTok.

Young people organising through Tiktok were cited as one reason many people signed up to attend Mr Trump's first post-shutdown campaign rally last month in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but then didn't show up.

The Trump campaign denied the online organising effort contributed to lower-than-expected attendance.

In the US, TikTok has been downloaded more than 165 million times, according to SensorTower estimates.

Related Story What makes TikTok tick?

Related Story TikTok winding down operations in Hong Kong

TikTok has denied allegations that it poses a threat to US national security.

In a public show of support for protecting user data from the Chinese government, TikTok said Monday it would cease operations in Hong Kong over a national security law that compels social media apps to hand over user data to Beijing.

TikTok operates a separate version of its app in China called Douyin.