Trump says he'd 'prefer not meeting' Iran's Rouhani at UN

MOUNTAIN VIEW, United States (AFP) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Sept 17) he is not keen on meeting his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani next week during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"I never rule anything out, but I prefer not meeting him," Trump said.

He has previously hinted heavily at his desire for some form of encounter on the sidelines of the UN get-together.

Earlier Tuesday, the Iranian supreme leader said any direct negotiations with Washington were out of the question.