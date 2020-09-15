Trump says he would sell other Gulf countries US weapons systems

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Sept 15) said he would be willing to sell other countries in the Middle East the same weapons systems sold to Israel, noting the region's wealth and saying it would be good for the United States and US jobs.

"They're very wealthy countries for the most part," Mr Trump told Fox News in an interview ahead of a signing ceremony at the White House for agreements normalising relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain later on Tuesday.

He noted that the UAE wanted to buy some fighter jets, adding: "I personally would have no problem with it. Some people do, they say ... maybe they go to war."