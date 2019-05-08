Trump says he would be happy to keep tariffs on Chinese imports in place

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (May 8) he would be happy to keep tariffs on Chinese imports in place, adding that China is mistaken if it hopes to negotiate trade later with a Democratic presidential administration.

"The reason for the China pullback & attempted renegotiation of the Trade Deal is the sincere HOPE that they will be able to 'negotiate' with Joe Biden or one of the very weak Democrats , and thereby continue to ripoff the United States (($500 Billion a year)) for years to come...," Mr Trump tweeted.

"Guess what, that's not going to happen! China has just informed us that they (Vice-Premier) are now coming to the US to make a deal. We'll see, but I am very happy with over US$100 Billion a year in Tariffs filling US coffers... great for US, not good for China!," he added, referring to Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He.

