Trump says he will sign executive order curbing state AI rules

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The forthcoming order marks the latest bid by US President Donald Trump to put his imprint on policy for AI, a technology that is rapidly developing.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said he would approve an executive order this week establishing “ONE RULE” on artificial intelligence aimed at limiting state-level policies regulating the technology.

“I will be doing a ONE RULE Executive Order this week. You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something,” Mr Trump posted Dec 8 on social media.

A draft of a potential order seen by Bloomberg Government in November would allow the Department of Justice to sue states over AI regulations it deems unconstitutional and threaten funding cuts to states with laws considered too burdensome or restrictive.

The forthcoming order marks the latest bid by Mr Trump to put his imprint on policy for AI, a technology that is rapidly developing and seen increasing adoption by business, government and the public. It would mark a victory for AI industry leaders who have criticised a state-by-state approach to regulation.

The fast-paced spread of AI has prompted states to enact policies meant to protect their citizens from potential harms, as Congress has yet to agree on a federal regulatory framework.

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett in an interview Dec 8 on CNBC, said he had seen a draft of the order.

“There are some states that want to regulate these companies within an inch of their lives,” Mr Hassett said. “This executive order that he’s promised to come out is going to make it clear that there’s one set of rules for American companies in the US.”

Mr Trump and tech industry leaders have warned that a patchwork of differing laws across the states will stifle innovation and complicate compliance for companies. Trump’s push to preempt state laws, though, has drawn condemnation from some Republican governors, including Mr Ron DeSantis of Florida and Ms Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas. Any executive order is likely to face legal challenges.

The order is part of a broader administration effort on AI as Mr Trump seeks to ensure that the US – and not China – is dominant in the field.

“We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race, but that won’t last long if we are going to have 50 States, many of them bad actors, involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS. THERE CAN BE NO DOUBT ABOUT THIS! AI WILL BE DESTROYED IN ITS INFANCY!” Mr Trump posted.

The president has signed orders aimed at making it easier to build AI infrastructure in the US as well as power the energy-hungry data centres needed for the technology. And he’s sought to smooth the process for American firms to export their products. A recent visit from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman saw him obtain US approval for the sale of advanced AI chips to the kingdom.

In November, Mr Trump also signed an order establishing a “Genesis Mission,” to better coordinate research by agencies across the government and more effectively integrate AI tools to achieve scientific breakthroughs. BLOOMBERG