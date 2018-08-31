Trump threatens to pull US out of World Trade Organisation 'if they don't shape up'

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said he would pull out of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) if it doesn't treat the US better, continuing his criticism of a cornerstone of the international trading system.

"If they don't shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO," Trump said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg News at the White House.

A US withdrawal from the WTO would severely undermine the post-World War II multilateral trading system that the US helped build.

Trump said last month that the US is at a big disadvantage from being treated "very badly" by the WTO for many years and that the Geneva-based body needs to "change their ways."

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has said allowing China into the WTO in 2001 was a mistake.

He has long called for the US to take a more aggressive approach to the WTO, arguing that it was incapable of dealing with a non-market economy such as China.

Lighthizer has accused the WTO dispute-settlement system of interfering with US sovereignty, particularly on anti-dumping cases.

The US has been blocking the appointment of judges to the WTO's appeals body, raising the possibility that it could cease to function in the coming years.