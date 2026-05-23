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Trump skips son’s wedding as Iran talks continue

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US President Donald Trump said he won’t be attending the weekend wedding of eldest son Donald Trump Jr in the Bahamas due to government business in Washington.

US President Donald Trump said he won’t be attending the weekend wedding of eldest son Donald Trump Jr in the Bahamas due to government business in Washington.

PHOTO: PETE MAROVICH/NYTIMES

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  • US President Donald Trump missed his son's wedding, citing "circumstances pertaining to government" and the Iran war as "bad timing."
  • Trump stayed in Washington during an "important period" as Middle East war talks intensified, with Iran examining a new US proposal.
  • Tensions also rose with Cuba, as the US indicted Raul Castro and dispatched an aircraft carrier with warships to the Caribbean.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump confirmed on May 22 he would miss his son’s wedding, insisting he had to stay in Washington because of “circumstances pertaining to government.”

Mr Trump had said a day earlier that the Iran war made it “bad timing” for him to attend Donald Trump Jr’s wedding to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas this weekend.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr, and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social network.

“I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, DC, at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!”

The White House later announced changed travel plans for Mr Trump, saying he would no longer head for planned weekend trip to his New Jersey golf resort and would stay in the US capital instead.

Mr Trump did not specify why it was an “important period” although it comes as talks to end the Middle East war appear to be reaching a crunch point.

Iran is examining a new US proposal and the powerful army chief of mediator Pakistan is heading to Tehran.

But tensions are also rising with Cuba, with the US ramping up its pressure campaign on the communist-run island by indicting former president Raul Castro.

The US military has also dispatched an aircraft carrier and its escort warships to the Caribbean. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.