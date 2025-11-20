Trump to meet New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at White House on Nov 21

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

This will be the first meeting between New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (above) and Mr Donald Trump, both of whom have been critical of each other.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said he will meet New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on N ov 21, in what would be the first meeting between the Republican leader and the democratic socialist who won the mayoral election.

The two men have been critical of each other, with the President having backed Mr Mamdani's opponent, Mr Andrew Cuomo.

Mr Mamdani, for his part, has been critical of the Trump administration's policies, including its crackdown on immigration and on US support for Israel during the Gaza war.

“We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st,” Mr Trump said on social media on Nov 19 .

Mr Mamdani told reporters earlier this week that his team had reached out to the White House to arrange a meeting.

A Mamdani spokesperson said on Nov 19 that the Mayor-elect planned to meet Mr Trump in Washington “to discuss public safety, economic security and the affordability agenda”.

During the mayoral election campaign, Mr Trump threatened to withhold billions of dollars in federal funding from the city if Mr Mamdani won.

The US federal government is providing US$7.4 billion (S$9.7 billion) to New York City in fiscal year 2026, or about 6.4 per cent of the city’s total spending, according to a New York State Comptroller report.

Since Mr Mamdani’s rise, Mr Trump has incorrectly labeled him a “communist”.

Mr Mamdani made countering the Republican President’s actions in the city, especially on immigration, a centrepiece of his successful campaign. He will be sworn in as mayor on Jan 1, 2026. REUTERS