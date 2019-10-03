Trump says he wants Ukraine to investigate Bidens

VIDEO: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump's efforts to have Ukraine launch an investigation into former US vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter have been cataloged in a July 25 telephone call released by the White House.
US President Donald Trump's efforts to have Ukraine launch an investigation into former US vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter have been cataloged in a July 25 telephone call released by the White House.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
26 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Oct 3) he wants Ukraine to investigate political rival and former US vice-president Joe Biden, openly advocating an action that triggered a Democratic impeachment inquiry in Congress.

The Republican president's efforts to have the Ukrainian president launch an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter have been cataloged in a July 25 telephone call released by the White House and a whistle-blower complaint that alleged Trump withheld US aid to pressure Kiev's leader to comply.

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

Branded Content