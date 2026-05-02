Trump says he spoke with Iraq PM-designate, voices strong support
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WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on May 1 told reporters he had spoken with Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi on April 30, and voiced strong support for him.
“With our help, he won, and we want him to do very well. And I told him that the United States is with him all the way. It was a great victory, the new head of Iraq is somebody that we support, very strongly,” Mr Trump told reporters before he departed the White House for a trip to Florida.
Iraq’s alliance of Shi’ite political blocs, the Coordination Framework, on April 27 named Mr Zaidi as its nominee for the post of prime minister, a coalition statement said.
Washington is seeking to maintain close ties with Baghdad amid ongoing regional tensions and security concerns. REUTERS