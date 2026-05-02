Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says he spoke with Iraq PM-designate, voices strong support

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: New Iraqi Prime Minister designate Ali al-Zaidi, uses a phone at his office in Baghdad, Iraq, April 28, 2026. Iraqi Prime Minister’s Media Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Iraq’s alliance of Shi’ite political blocs, the Coordination Framework, on April 27 named Mr Zaidi as its nominee for the post of prime minister.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on May 1 told reporters he had spoken with Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi on April 30, and voiced strong support for him.

“With our help, he won, and we want him to do very well. And I told him that the United States is with him all the way. It was a great victory, the new head of Iraq is somebody that we support, very strongly,” Mr Trump told reporters before he departed the White House for a trip to Florida.

Iraq’s alliance of Shi’ite political blocs, the Coordination Framework, on April 27 named Mr Zaidi as its nominee for the post of prime minister, a coalition statement said.

Washington is seeking to maintain close ties with Baghdad amid ongoing regional tensions and security concerns. REUTERS

More on this topic
Trump congratulates Zaidi on his nomination to be next Iraqi prime minister
US embassy congratulates Iraq’s PM-designate, says it hopes for peaceful future
See more on

United States

Iraq

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.