Trump holds calls with Israel, Hezbollah amid hopes Lebanon ceasefire can hold

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People gathering at a hospital that was damaged after an Israeli strike hit a site nearby in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on June 1.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on June 1 that he had productive calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran-backed militia Hezbollah, raising hopes a truce in Lebanon could hold despite Iranian state media suggestions that it could collapse.

On social media, Trump said the armed group, through intermediaries, pledged it would not attack Israel while Netanyahu agreed to pull back any troops preparing to attack Lebanon.

But Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon and Hezbollah attacks on Israeli troops there continued on the evening of June 1.

Earlier, the Iranian state news agency Tasnim said Tehran was halting indirect negotiations with the US after Israel ordered its troops on May 31 to push deeper into Lebanon, complicating diplomatic efforts to end three months of war.

Trump told an NBC reporter that he had not heard from Iran on any suspension of the indirect talks.

Iranian state TV then reported that the ceasefire with the US, in force since early April, was very likely to end if the Israeli attacks on Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon persisted.

There was no direct confirmation of the reports from Iranian officials, though the foreign ministry reiterated late on June 1 that Tehran held the US responsible for all violations of their joint ceasefire and of the truce in Lebanon.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he had held a “very productive call” with Netanyahu and separately communicated with Hezbollah.

“... there will be no (Israeli) Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back,” he said. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Netanyahu ordered attacks on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs ​of Beirut on June 1, and that was expected to be an air assault as Israel has launched several times since the ceasefire went into effect in mid-April.

Traffic on a road as people make their way while fleeing the southern suburbs of Beirut, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to attack targets in the suburbs, Lebanon. PHOTO: REUTERS

On the ground, Israeli troops already controlled a swathe of southern Lebanon from the border to the Litani River and have been pushing beyond it toward the Zaharani River, around ​10km further north, marking their deepest incursion in Lebanon in 25 years.

Trump also said Hezbollah had to stop attacks on Israel: “Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop,” he said in the post.

Later, Lebanon’s presidency said Hezbollah agreed to a US proposal on a mutual cessation of attacks that would be expanded to all Lebanese territory. This suggested the group’s pledge did not extend to northern Israel, where the group has repeatedly attacked since the ceasefire went into effect.

No US president has ever spoken with Hezbollah, with or without intermediaries. The group is designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States. REUTERS