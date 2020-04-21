Trump says he rejected sum South Korea offered for defence costs

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday (April 21) he had rejected a sum offered by South Korea in response to his demand that Seoul pay for a larger share of the cost of US military forces deployed in the country.

"Now they've offered us a certain amount of money and I've rejected it," Mr Trump said at a White House news conference.

"We're defending a wonderful nation. We're asking them to pay for a big percentage of what we're doing. It's not fair...It's a question of will they contribute towards the defence of their own nation."