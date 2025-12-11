Trump says he plans to name Gaza Board of Peace in early 2026
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Dec 10 that an announcement about which world leaders will serve on the Gaza Board of Peace should be made in early 2026.
Mr Trump told reporters during an economic event in the White House Roosevelt Room that a variety of leaders want to be on the board, which was established under a Gaza plan
established under a Gaza planthat set up a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants.
Mr Trump said “the kings, the presidents, prime ministers - they all want to be on the Board of Peace”. He said it should be announced in the new year.
“It'll be one of the most legendary boards ever. Everybody wants to be on it,” he said.
A United Nations Security Council resolution adopted on Nov 17 authorised a Board of Peace
authorised a Board of Peaceand countries working with it to establish a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza.
The resolution, drafted by the US, described the Board of Peace as a transitional administration “that will set the framework, and coordinate funding for, the redevelopment of Gaza” in line with Mr Trump’s 20-point peace plan.
It says the Board of Peace will operate “until such time as the Palestinian Authority has satisfactorily completed its reform programme ... and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza”. REUTERS