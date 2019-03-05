Trump says he plans to end India's preferential trade treatment

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday (March 4) he intends to end India's preferential trade treatment under a programme that allows US$5.6 billion (S$7.6 billion) worth of Indian exports to enter the United States duty free.

"I am taking this step because, after intensive engagement between the United States and the Government of India, I have determined that India has not assured the United States that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to the markets of India," Trump said in a letter to Congress.