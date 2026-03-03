Trump says he ordered Iran strikes to thwart Tehran’s nuclear, missile programmes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US sailors moving ordnance on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of the operation targeting Iran on Feb 28, 2026.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on March 2 he had ordered the US military to attack Iran to thwart Tehran's nuclear development and a ballistic missile programme that he said was growing rapidly.

Mr Trump said US military operations that he set in motion on Feb 27 were ahead of schedule, without providing details. He said he had projected the US campaign would last four to five weeks but that it could go longer.

He said a central premise of the fight was to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, which Tehran denied doing, and thwart its long-range ballistic missile programme.

Mr Trump, at an event in the White House East Room, offered his most extensive comments about the war beyond two video messages and a series of brief phone interviews with reporters over the weekend that offered sometimes conflicting objectives in the conflict.

Mr Trump said US forces had knocked out 10 Iranian ships and he expressed confidence about how the campaign was going. REUTERS