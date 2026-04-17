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Trump says he may go to Islamabad if Iran deal reached

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US President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One for a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 16.

US President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One for a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 16.

PHOTO: REUTERS

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

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  • Donald Trump stated he might attend an Iran deal signing in Islamabad if it occurs.
  • Trump claims Iran has conceded to almost everything, including surrendering enriched uranium.
  • He may extend the US-Iran ceasefire, dependent on deal progress and Iran's desires.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on April 16 that if a deal with Iran to conclude the war is reached and signed in Islamabad, he might go, and that Iran has agreed to almost everything.

Mr Trump struck an optimistic tone about Iran as he spoke with reporters on the White House lawn on his way to a trip to Nevada and Arizona.

He said he could extend a US-Iran ceasefire set to expire next week, but may not need to do so.

“If a deal is signed in Islamabad I may go,” Mr Trump said. “They want me.”

He also said without providing evidence that Iran has agreed to give up the enriched uranium believed buried from US-Israeli airstrikes in 2025.

Mr Trump is pushing for a deal with Iran in which Tehran would give up its nuclear programme. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.