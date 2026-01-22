Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says he may be down to one candidate to head the Fed

Mr Trump said he wanted a Fed chair like long-serving former chair Alan Greenspan.

US President Donald Trump said he wanted a Fed chair like long-serving former chair Alan Greenspan.

DAVOS, Switzerland - US President Donald Trump on Jan 21 indicated he was close to choosing the new chair of the Federal Reserve, adding he liked the idea of keeping White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett in his current post.

“We’re down to three, but we’re down to two. And I probably can tell you we’re down to maybe one in my mind,” he told CNBC in Davos, when asked who would replace current chair Jerome Powell, a frequent target of Mr Trump’s ire.

Asked about Mr Hassett, Mr Trump said: “I’d like to actually keep him where he is if you want to know the truth. I don’t want to lose him. He’s so good on television.”

Mr Trump said all three candidates were good, adding that BlackRock’s chief bond investment manager Rick Rieder had been “very impressive” in his interview.

The other two candidates named by Mr Trump and his top aides are Fed governor Christopher Waller and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh.

On Jan 20, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the president had whittled down the field to four candidates.

Mr Trump renewed his criticism of Mr Powell for waiting too long to cut interest rates and for his overall leadership of the Fed.

Asked about Mr Bessent as a possible contender, Trump called him fantastic but repeated that the Treasury chief wanted to stay in his current job.

Mr Bessent had said he expected a decision on the next Fed chair shortly before or after the Davos summit.

Mr Trump said he wanted a Fed chair like long-serving former chair Alan Greenspan.

He said he did not see strong economic growth as necessarily inflationary or requiring interest rate increases, and took issue with reactive markets.

“In the old days, when you had a good run, you’d announce good numbers and the stock market would go up. Now the stock market crashes every time because they think everyone’s going to raise rates,” he said.

Mr Greenspan last week joined with other

former top finance officials to condemn

the Trump administration’s launch of a criminal probe against Mr Powell.

Mr Bessent and Mr Trump have criticised Mr Powell over his handling of monetary policy and interest rates.

More recently, the Justice Department has issued a subpoena to Mr Powell tied to the renovation of the Fed’s headquarters.

Mr Powell said

the threat of criminal charges

was a consequence of the Fed setting interest rates based on its best assessment of what serves the public, rather than following the preferences of the president.

Mr Trump nominated Mr Powell for the position in 2017 and former President Joe Biden reappointed him.

Mr Trump said Mr Powell’s life “won’t be very happy” if he decides to finish out his term on the Fed, which runs through 2028, instead of resigning in May, when his term as chair ends.

Mr Powell has been tight-lipped on his plans.

“I think he wants to get out,” Mr Trump said. “We’ll find out. If he stays, he stays.” REUTERS

