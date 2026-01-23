Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says he is withdrawing Canada’s invitation to Board of Peace

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump withdrew Canada's invitation to join his Board of Peace initiative on Jan 22.

US President Donald Trump withdrew Canada's invitation to join his Board of Peace initiative on Jan 22.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump withdrew on Jan 22 an invitation for Canada to join his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts.

“Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time,” Mr Trump wrote in a Truth Social post directed at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. REUTERS

More on this topic
Trump launches Board of Peace that some fear rivals UN
‘Who can say no?’: Trump’s Board of Peace tests doubters’ resolve in Davos
See more on

Canada

United States

Donald Trump

Mark Carney

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.