Trump says he is withdrawing Canada’s invitation to Board of Peace

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump withdrew on Jan 22 an invitation for Canada to join his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts.

“Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time,” Mr Trump wrote in a Truth Social post directed at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. REUTERS