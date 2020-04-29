Trump says he has 'good idea' about Kim's health

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump says he has a good idea how North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is doing and hopes he is fine, after days of speculation over his health.

"I can't tell you exactly," Mr Trump said when asked about Mr Kim's condition. "Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can't talk about it now. I just wish him well."

Mr Trump suggested that the mystery would be solved soon.

"I hope he's fine. I do know how he's doing relatively speaking. We will see - you'll probably be hearing in the not too distant future," Mr Trump said.

Mr Kim's whereabouts and whether he had a heart procedure have been a subject of intense speculation in recent weeks.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported last week that Mr Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on April 12, citing a North Korean source.

Mr Trump's comments would appear to signal that he believes Mr Kim is alive. Mr Trump last week said he thought reports that Mr Kim was in grave condition were inaccurate and possibly based on "old documents".

But speculation reignited after Reuters reported last Saturday that China had sent a team - including doctors and senior diplomats - to advise its long-time ally.

Also, a special train possibly belonging to Mr Kim was spotted last week at the North Korean resort town of Wonsan, according to satellite images reviewed by 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG