Trump says he feels mentally sharp after Haley attacks his age, gaffes

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump on Jan 27 said he feels “sharper now than I did 20 years ago,” reacting to recent attacks on his age and verbal gaffes by Republican presidential rival Nikki Haley.

He also said presidential candidates should have to take a cognitive test, apparently a response to a challenge from Mrs Haley, who has advocated the same policy, citing the age of Trump, 77, and Democratic President Joe Biden, 81.

Trump was speaking at a rally in Nevada, ahead of the next vote in the Republican presidential nominating race, a caucus in the state on Feb 8. In recent days, Mrs Haley has accused former Republican president Trump of being confused and has questioned his ability to be president at his age.

Trump has recently made some verbal slip-ups. During a speech on Jan 19, he mixed up Mrs Haley with former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. On occasion, he has appeared to slur his words and he also suggested former Democratic President Barack Obama was still in office.

Trump is almost assured of all of Nevada’s 26 delegates because Mrs Haley is not competing in the caucus. He attacked both Mrs Haley and Mr Biden, trying to knock her out of the Republican nominating fight while scoring early points in a likely general election rematch with Mr Biden in November.

Trump’s back-to-back wins in the Iowa and New Hampshire Republican contests have all but assured him of his party’s White House nomination. But he is infuriated that Mrs Haley, his last remaining Republican rival, has refused to drop out.

Trump and his allies have begun a campaign to force her out of the race before the next major vote in the primary race, in her home state of South Carolina on Feb 24. He has threatened to banish from his political orbit any donors who continue to fund her.

Mrs Haley, meanwhile, has pledged to keep campaigning in South Carolina and beyond.

Shortly after Trump’s speech, Mrs Haley appeared at a rally in South Carolina. She again said Trump had recently appeared “confused”, and said if he wants to take a cognitive test, “he should have no problem getting on a debate stage with me, because that’s the ultimate mental competency test for anyone running for president”.

Trump has refused to participate in any of the Republican nominating debates and is refusing to debate Mrs Haley.

In his Nevada speech, he repeated a demeaning nickname for Mrs Haley, calling her “bird brain”. He also accused Mrs Haley - a conservative Republican - of being “almost a radical left Democrat”.

Referring to his nomination fight, Trump declared: “It’s time to finish this.” He leads Mrs Haley in opinion polls in South Carolina and she has no clear path to the nomination.

After Trump’s win in the New Hampshire primary on Jan 23, the Biden campaign issued a statement, saying: “It is now clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee.”

Turning his attention to Mr Biden, Trump focused much of his speech on the southern border.