Trump says he and Kim Jong Un are considering several locations for next summit

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are making preparations for their next summit and are considering three to four locations.

The two governments are working on the meeting right now and "we'll be announcing that," Trump told reporters on Tuesday (Oct 9) in the Oval Office.

He added it will be "probably a different location" than Singapore, where the two leaders held their first summit.

Trump emphasised that he has developed a good working relationship with the North Korean leader as they negotiate over US demands that Kim abandon his country's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

"I like him, he likes me," Trump said of Kim.

He added that he had spoken at length on Monday with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo following meetings that Pompeo had over the weekend with North Korean officials.

Trump is scheduled to have lunch with Pompeo later on Tuesday.