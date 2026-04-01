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Trump says government will have to ‘force ourselves’ on Los Angeles during World Cup

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US President Donald Trump has touted crackdown on crime in several cities.

US President Donald Trump has touted crackdown on crime in several cities.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on March 31 told reporters the government will have to "force ourselves" on Los Angeles when the World Cup happens, saying he did not want any crime or problems.

"We're gonna have to do something when it comes World Cup time, and we're gonna have to force ourselves upon them, which we have the right to do, because we don't want to have any crime, we don't want to have any problems," he told reporters at the Oval Office.

Mr Trump has touted a crackdown on crime in several cities, including Washington, where he mobilised hundreds of federal agents and thousands of soldiers to the nation's capital.

The World Cup, one of the world's biggest sporting events, will be held in June and July 2026 across three countries - the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Spokespeople for the LA mayor and California's governor did not immediately respond to requests for comments. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.