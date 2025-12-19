Trump says ‘getting close to something’ ahead of US, Russia talks on Ukraine

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump delivering remarks in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec 18.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Dec 18 said he believes talks towards ending the war in Ukraine are “getting close to something” ‍ahead ​of a US meeting with Russian officials ‍this weekend.

During an Oval Office event, Mr Trump told reporters, “I hope Ukraine moves quickly.”

Trump envoys ​Steve ​Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to meet a Russian delegation in Miami this weekend, a White House official said, as they continue ‍trying to coax an agreement out of both Russia and Ukraine ​to end Moscow’s invasion of ⁠Ukraine.

Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner met a Ukrainian delegation over two days in Berlin on Dec 14 and 15 and US officials said they came away with a belief that ​the two sides are not far apart, although the thorniest issue, Russia’s insistence on ‌gaining Ukrainian territory in any ​settlement, remains outstanding.

Opinion polls in Ukraine have shown that few Ukrainians are willing to accept territorial concessions, which remain a key Russian condition for ending its war. The Russians have shown little willingness to compromise on their demands.

“I hope Ukraine moves quickly because Russia is there,” Mr Trump ‍said, an apparent reference to recent Russian gains on the ​battlefield.

Ukraine could receive security guarantees modelled on NATO’s Article 5 mutual defence pledge ​under a proposed peace deal with Russia - an ‌unprecedented offer aimed at ending the war sparked by Moscow’s 2022 invasion. REUTERS