Trump says G-7 summit could happen at Camp David, not by videoconference

WASHINGTON (AFP) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (May 20) he could restore plans to hold the annual Group of Seven (G-7) summit in person at his Camp David retreat, after having previously ordered the event to take place by videoconference.

In a tweet, Trump said that recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was going well enough for possibly making the huge diplomatic gathering an in-person occasion.

"Now that our Country is 'Transitioning back to Greatness', I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, DC, at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!" Trump tweeted.

The G-7 summit, which is hosted by the United States this year, was due to be held in June at Camp David.

But in March, the White House said that due to the pandemic it would be held remotely.