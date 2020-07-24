Trump scraps big Republican convention in Florida as coronavirus rages

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said he is cancelling the Republican convention scheduled for next month in Jacksonville, Florida, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow.

"I told my team it's time to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida component of the GOP convention," Trump said on Thursday (July 23) at the White House.

The decision comes as Trump's voter support is plunging over his response to the pandemic.

Florida posted 173 new deaths from the virus on Thursday, pushing the total to 5,518.

A Quinnipiac poll of Florida showed him running 13 points behind Joe Biden.

The Republicans decided to move their convention to Jacksonville last month after the govenror of North Carolina refused to give assurances that he would waive some of the measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, including face masks and social distancing.

Trump said some convention business would still take place in Charlotte.