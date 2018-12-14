Trump says five people on short-list for chief of staff

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Dec 13) he has five people on his short-list to become the White House chief of staff when John Kelly leaves the post at the beginning of the new year.

Trump is in search of his third chief of staff after Kelly and Reince Priebus.

"We're interviewing people now for chief of staff," the president said, describing the candidates as "really good ones"and "terrific people" who were mostly well known.

Trump's remarks, made during a meeting with governors-elect at the White House, suggest he has narrowed down his list.

Earlier this week, in an interview with Reuters, the president said he had 10 to 12 people he was considering for the post.

Sources have said that Trump is considering former campaign aide David Bossie, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer for the job.