Trump, Xi may meet in March to iron out US-China trade deal

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Friday (Feb 22) that he expects to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping sometime in March to work out the final points of a trade deal, and continues to be open to extending the March 1 tariff hike deadline.

The latest round of US-Chinese trade talks in Washington were originally scheduled to wrap up on Friday, but have gone so well that the Chinese trade delegation has extended its trip, said Mr Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin according to pool reports.

The Chinese negotiators will continue meetings with their US counterparts through the weekend, and will now depart Washington on Sunday night or Monday instead.

"Ultimately, I think the biggest decisions and some even smaller decisions will be made by President Xi and myself. And we expect to have a meeting some point in the not too distant future and I can only say talks are going along well, but we're going to have to see what happens," Mr Trump told reporters at the Oval Office before his meeting with the Chinese trade delegation, led by Chinese vice premier Liu He.

The US and China are negotiating to resolve a trade dispute centered around China's alleged unfair trade practices, including forced technology transfers and denying American firms access to the Chinese market, and the US' trade deficit with China.

If they fail to reach an agreement by March 1, the scheduled increase of US tariffs on US$200 billion (S$270 billion) worth of Chinese goods from 10 per cent to 25 per cent will go ahead at the stroke of midnight on March 2.

Said Mr Trump: "I think there'll be some points that this group won't agree on because maybe they're not supposed to agree on or allowed to agree on. And I think President Xi and I will work out the final points. Perhaps and perhaps not."

He also said that both sides had reached a currency stabilisation agreement.

Related Story Trump says could include Huawei and ZTE in trade deal

In a message from Mr Xi read out at the Oval Office meeting, the Chinese president said he was pleased to note the economic teams had engaged in intense talks and made significant progress since he and Mr Trump met in Argentina last November after the Group of 20 summit.

"This has been well received in both our countries and with the wider international community. It is my hope that our two sides will continue to work together in a spirit of mutual respect and... cooperation and could redouble our efforts so as to meet each other halfway and reach an agreement that works for our mutual benefit," said Mr Xi in the message.