Trump says conflict with Iran could last four weeks, Daily Mail reports

US President Donald Trump speaking with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb 28, 2026.

US President Donald Trump suggested the conflict with Iran could go on for the next four weeks, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on March 1.

"It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so. It's always been about a four-week process so - as strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks - or less," the British newspaper quoted Mr Trump as saying.

Mr Trump told the newspaper he remained open to more talks with the Iranians , but did not say if that would happen "soon."

"I don't know," Mr Trump said, according to the report. "They want to talk, but I said you should have talked last week, not this week," he added. REUTERS