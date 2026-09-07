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Trump says Canada’s Bombardier cannot sell in US unless it builds there

About half of the fleet of 5,100 aircraft operated by customers of Canadian business jet maker Bombardier is located in the US.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Sept 7 that Canada-based airplane maker Bombardier would no longer be allowed to sell in the United States unless it started manufacturing in the country.

“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a ‘piggybank’,” he said.

Trump’s post, which comes amid a growing trade dispute between Washington and Toronto, was the latest salvo in his campaign to pressure foreign and domestic companies to manufacture more products in the US.

That objective has driven many economic policies in his second term, especially a near global tariff-wall that has drawn complaints from many US trading partners.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how Trump would enforce the action or the steps he would take.

Bombardier already has a defence division with a US-based factory, in Kansas, where it prepares planes for special mission purposes. About half of the fleet of 5,100 aircraft operated by Bombardier customers are located in the US.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In January, Trump said the US was decertifying Bombardier Global Express business jets and threatened 50 per cent import tariffs on all aircraft made in Canada until the country’s regulator certified a number of planes produced by US rival Gulfstream. Neither occurred, but the following month Canada certified several Gulfstream planes.

Bombardier announced on Sept 1 that it would ‌acquire a Canadian factory ​from supplier ​Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which manufactures ​wings for ​the private jet maker’s Global 5500 ​and ​6500 aircraft.

In July, Bombardier reported that its quarterly revenue grew 6 per cent compared with ​the same three months a year ago to US$2.15 billion (S$2.7 billion), helped by strong demand for aftermarket services. REUTERS